CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Central Europe Cup T20 2021 Match, May 23 6:00 PM IST Sunday

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Central Europe Cup T20 2021 match between Czech Republic and Austria: In the sixth match of the 2021 edition of the Central Europe Cup T20, Czech Republic will take on Austria on Sunday, May 23. The match between the Czech Republic and Austria will kick-start at 06:00 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

The Czech Republic started the tournament on a high note as they defeated Luxembourg by nine wickets in the series opener on Friday, May 21. In the second match of the event, Austria defeated Luxembourg by six runs via Duckworth–Lewis method (D/L) method.

The Czech Republic and Austria also locked horns with each other on Saturday at 01:30 pm (IST). Austria is also slated to face Luxembourg in the fifth match of the event in the afternoon clash on Sunday.

Ahead of tonight’s fixture between the Czech Republic and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

CZR vs AUT Telecast

Not televised in India

CZR vs AUT Live Streaming

The match between CZR vs AUT can be live-streamed on Czech Cricket’s YouTube Channel.

CZR vs AUT Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 23 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will start at 06:00 pm (IST).

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction Captain, Vice-Captain

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta

Vice-Captain: Sahil Grover

Predicted Playing XI for CZR vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy picks

Wicketkeeper: Sahil Grover

Batsmen: Hilal Ahmed, Arun Ashokan, Mark Simpson Parker and Satyajit Sengupta

All-rounders: Sahel Zadran and Razmal Shigiwal

Bowlers: Paul Taylor, Aqib Iqbal, Ali Waqar and Naveed Ahmed

CZR vs AUT Probable XIs

Czech Republic: Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Paul Taylor, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Farhad

Austria: Zabiullah Ibrahimhkhel, Jaweed Sadran, Lakmal K, Mark Simpson Parker, Sahle Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Razmal Shigiwal, Navin Wijesekera, Mirza Ahsan, Kunal Joshi, Rayhaan Ahamed.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here