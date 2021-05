CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Central Europe Cup T20 2021 Match May 22, 1:30 PM IST

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Central Europe Cup T20 2021 match between Czech Republic and Austria: Czech Republic will lock horns against Austria in the third match of the 2021 edition of the Central Europe Cup T20. The match is scheduled to be played at Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on May 22, Saturday at 01:30 pm IST. Both Czech Republic and Austria experienced similar rides in their first match in the league.

Czech Republic started their campaign in the T20 competition against Luxembourg by nine wickets. Austria also defeated Luxembourg in their first match by six runs.

However, Republic are placed ahead of Austria on the points table due to a better net run rate. Czech Republic is sitting at the top position while Austria is placed at the second spot.

Ahead of the match between Czech Republic and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

CZR vs AUT Telecast

The Central Europe Cup T20 2021 is not being telecast in India.

CZR vs AUT Live Streaming

The match between CZR vs AUT is available to be streamed live on Czech Cricket’s YouTube Channel.

CZR vs AUT Match Details

The third match of Central Europe Cup T20 2021 will be played between Czech Republic and Austria at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 01:30 pm IST on May 22, Saturday.

CZR vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta

Vice-Captain: Sahil Grover

Suggested Playing XI for CZR vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sahil Grover

Batsmen: Hilal Ahmed, Arun Ashokan, Mark Simpson Parker, Satyajit Sengupta

All-rounders: Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran

Bowlers: Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Paul Taylor, Aqib Iqbal

CZR vs AUT Probable XIs

Czech Republic: Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Paul Taylor, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Farhad

Austria: Zabiullah Ibrahimhkhel, Sahle Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Jaweed Sadran, Lakmal K, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Navin Wijesekera, Mirza Ahsan, Kunal Joshi, Rayhaan Ahamed.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here