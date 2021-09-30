CZR vs ENG XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 30, 06:30 PM IST

CZR vs ENG XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between the Czech Republic and England XI: Czech Republic will be locking horns with England XI for the second time in the ECC T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval on September 30, Thursday at 06:30 PM IST. Coming into the Thursday encounter, the Czech Republic will be under pressure as there has been a massive dip in their performance in the league. The last encounter between the two sides saw the Dan Lincoln-led side scripting a win by 72 runs.

Czech Republic kickstarted the ECC T10 on a sensational note as they scripted victory in their first three matches. However, the team has now lost its fine form. The Republic were defeated brutally in their last three games. With three victories and as many losses, the team is third in the points table.

On the other hand, England XI have emerged as the prime contender to win the competition. The team has won as many as five league games while losing just one match. Their only loss in the competition so far has come against Italy by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between the Czech Republic and England XI; here is everything you need to know:

CZR vs ENG XI Telecast

Czech Republic vs England XI match will not be televised in India.

CZR vs ENG XI Live Streaming

Czech Republic vs England XI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CZR vs ENG XI Match Details

The match between the Czech Republic and England XI will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 30, Thursday at 06:30 PM IST.

CZR vs ENG XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arun Ashokan

Vice-Captain: Harrison Ward

Suggested Playing XI for CZR vs ENG XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Mellor, Dan Lincoln

Batters: Harrison Ward, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Tom Bevan

All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan, Sam Pearce

Bowlers: Satyajit Sengupta, Rich Edwards, Naveed Ahmed

CZR vs ENG XI Probable XIs:

Czech Republic: Satyajit Sengupta, Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Ali Waqar, Sabawoon Davizi, Hilal Ahmad(wk), Kushal Mendon, Arun Ashokan(c)

England XI: Harrison Ward, Luke Webb, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Dan Lincoln(wk), Andy Rishton, Max Uttley, Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Alex Russell.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here