CZR vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 29, 02:30 PM IST

CZR vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between the Czech Republic and Germany: In the 12th Group C encounter of the ongoing ECC T10, Czech Republic will square off against Germany. The match is scheduled to be played on September 29, Wednesday at 02:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Germany have been decent in the league so far. The team has won two league matches while losing as many games. Their last match saw them getting outplayed by England XI by 46 runs. With four points to their name, they are currently third in the points table.

On the other hand, Czech Republic can be considered as one of the best sides in ECC T10. The team has been exceptional in the tournament as they have won three league matches while losing just one.

Playing the match on Wednesday, both Czech Republic and Germany will be hoping to return back to the winning ways after their previous loss.

Ahead of the match between Czech Republic and Germany; here is everything you need to know:

CZR vs GER Telecast

Czech Republic vs Germany match will not be televised in India.

CZR vs GER Live Streaming

Czech Republic vs Germany match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CZR vs GER Match Details

The match between the Czech Republic and Germany will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 29, Wednesday at 02:30 PM IST.

CZR vs GER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara

Vice-Captain: Rohit Singh

Suggested Playing XI for CZR vs GER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Yasub

Batters: Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Shoaib Azam Khan, Nasrullah Zadran

All-rounders: Rohit Singh, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Sabawoon Davizi

Bowlers: Satyajit Sengupta, Naveed Ahmed, Fayaz Khan Nasseri

CZR vs GER Probable XIs:

Czech Republic: Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed

Germany: Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Shoaib Azam Khan, Nasrullah Zadran, Rohit Singh (c), Mohammad Yasub, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Sreekesh Srinivas, Shahir Malikzai, Saied Sajad-Sadat, Finn Sadarangani

