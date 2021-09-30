CZR vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 30, 02:30 PM IST

CZR vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between the Czech Republic and Italy: The Czech Republic will go head-to-head against Italy in the 17th Group C encounter of the ongoing ECC T10. The match is scheduled to be played on September 30, Thursday at 02:30 PM IST at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Czech Republic got off to a terrific start in the ECC tournament. The team made a strong statement as they won their first three games by a convincing margin. However, Czech Republic now seems to have lost their plot as the team hasn’t tasted success since their last three matches. With three victories from six league matches, Republic are third in the points table.

On the other hand, Italy started off the T10 league in a contrasting manner. The team failed to secure a single win in their first four matches. However, Italy have now found their rhythm as they are coming into Thursday game after winning their last two matches. The team now needs victory in all their upcoming fixtures to qualify for the second stage of the competition.

Ahead of the match between the Czech Republic and Italy; here is everything you need to know:

CZR vs ITA Telecast

Czech Republic vs Italy match will not be televised in India.

CZR vs ITA Live Streaming

Czech Republic vs Italy match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CZR vs ITA Match Details

The match between the Czech Republic and Italy will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 30, Thursday at 02:30 PM IST.

CZR vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara

Vice-Captain: Arun Ashokan

Suggested Playing XI for CZR vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hilal Ahmad

Batters: Aakash Parmar, Simranjit Singh, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Damith Kosala

All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan, Ravi Paul

Bowlers: Janaka Waas, Ali Waqar, Baljit Singh

CZR vs ITA Probable XIs:

Czech Republic: Satyajit Sengupta, Arun Ashokan (c), Ali Waqar, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sabawoon Davizi, Naveed Ahmed, Frederick Heydenrych, Kushal Mendon, Sudesh Roy Dias Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Keyur Mehta

Italy: Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmad, Damith Kosala, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Waas, Baljit Singh (c), Nisar Ahmed (wk), Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran

