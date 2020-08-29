CZR vs LUX Dream11 Predictions, Luxembourg T20I series, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Czech Republic will be up against Luxembourg in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the Luxembourg T20I series. This is the second match in the series. It will be played on Saturday August 29 at 1:00 PM. There will be a total of six matches in this series. The Luxembourg T20I Series Finale will be played on August 30. Only three teams, including, Luxembourg, Czech Republic and Belgium.
The three-nation tournament is more special for Luxembourg as this is the first time in the history of Luxembourg cricket that they are hosting an officially recognised international cricket match. All matches of the tournament will be played at the Walferdange ground. In the previous fixture, Luxembourg beat Czech Republic by 63 runs.
CZR vs LUX Luxembourg T20I series, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CZR vs LUX Luxembourg T20I series Match Details
August 29 – 1 pm IST from Walferdange ground
Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 team for, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg
Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg captain: Vijh
Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg vice-captain: Pokhriyal
Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg wicket keeper: Mees
Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg batsmen: Pokhriyal, Barker, Browne
Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg all rounders: Wickramasekara, dsavizi, Vijh
Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg bowlers: Gori, Nanda, Cope, Malav
Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg: Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sabawoon Davizi, Shripal Gajjar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad, Edward Knowles, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed.
Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX, Luxembourg playing 11 against Czech Republic: James Barker, Scott Brown, Joost Mees, Vikram Vijh, Saransh Kulshretha, Tony Whiteman, Advyth Manepalli, Marcus Cope, William Cope, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav
