CZR vs LUX Dream11 Predictions, Luxembourg T20I series, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CZR vs LUX Dream11 Best Picks / CZR vs LUX Dream11 Captain / CZR vs LUX Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |August 29, 2020, 12:09 PM IST
CZR vs LUX Dream11 Predictions, Luxembourg T20I series, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Predictions, Luxembourg T20I series, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Czech Republic will be up against Luxembourg in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the Luxembourg T20I series. This is the second match in the series. It will be played on Saturday August 29 at 1:00 PM. There will be a total of six matches in this series. The Luxembourg T20I Series Finale will be played on August 30. Only three teams, including, Luxembourg, Czech Republic and Belgium.

The three-nation tournament is more special for Luxembourg as this is the first time in the history of Luxembourg cricket that they are hosting an officially recognised international cricket match. All matches of the tournament will be played at the Walferdange ground. In the previous fixture, Luxembourg beat Czech Republic by 63 runs.

CZR vs LUX Luxembourg T20I series, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CZR vs LUX Luxembourg T20I series Match Details

August 29 – 1 pm IST from Walferdange ground

Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 team for, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg

Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg captain: Vijh

Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg vice-captain: Pokhriyal

Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg wicket keeper: Mees

Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg batsmen: Pokhriyal, Barker, Browne

Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg all rounders: Wickramasekara, dsavizi, Vijh

Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX Dream11 prediction, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg bowlers: Gori, Nanda, Cope, Malav

Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg: Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhriyal, Sabawoon Davizi, Shripal Gajjar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad, Edward Knowles, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed.

Luxembourg T20I series CZR vs LUX, Luxembourg playing 11 against Czech Republic: James Barker, Scott Brown, Joost Mees, Vikram Vijh, Saransh Kulshretha, Tony Whiteman, Advyth Manepalli, Marcus Cope, William Cope, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav

