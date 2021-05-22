CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For Today: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Central Europe Cup T20 2021 Match May 22, 6:00 pm IST Saturday

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction and Team Suggestion for today’s Central Europe Cup T20 2021 match between Czech Republic and Luxembourg: Czech Republic will square off against Luxembourg in the fourth match of the 2021 edition of the Central Europe Cup T20. The match is scheduled to be played at Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on May 22, Saturday at 06:00 pm IST.

Czech Republic and Luxembourg were previously up against each other in the match of the championship. The encounter saw Czech Republic defeating Luxembourg by nine wickets.

With the win against Luxembourg, Czech Republic are placed at the top of the points table. Luxembourg, on the other hand, lost their second encounter too against Austria by six runs. After losing two matches back-to-back, Luxembourg are languishing at the last position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Czech Republic and Luxembourg; here is everything you need to know:

CZR vs LUX Telecast

The Central Europe Cup T20 2021 is not being telecast in India.

CZR vs LUX Live Streaming

The match between CZR vs LUX is available to be streamed live on Czech Cricket’s YouTube Channel.

CZR vs LUX Match Details

The fourth match of the Central Europe Cup T20 2021 will be played between Czech Republic and Luxembourg at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. The game will commence at 06:00 pm IST on May 22, Saturday.

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta

Vice-Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara

Suggested Playing XI for CZR vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sahil Grover

Batsmen: Hilal Ahmed, Arun Ashokan, Satyajit Sengupta, James Barker

All-rounders: Girish Venkateswaran, Sabawoon Davizi, Sudesh Wickramasekara

Bowlers: Naveed Ahmed, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats

CZR vs LUX Probable XIs

Czech Republic: Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover (wk), Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Sudesh Wickramasekara (c), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Paul Taylor, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Farhad

Luxembourg: Joost Mees (C, WK), Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, Atif Kamal

