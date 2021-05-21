CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Central Europe Cup T20 2021, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg May 21 1:30 pm PM IST

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 1 between Czech Republic and Luxembourg: A tri-lateral T20 series featuring the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, and Austria will compete in the Central Europe Cup 2021. Each team will face the other teams twice and after completing four matches each, the table topper will be crowned the winners.

The Czech Republic will take on Luxembourg in the season opener at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague on Friday. The hosts will have an extra advantage as their players have played in the ECS over the last few months. On the other hand, the visitors haven’t played the sport in recent times, but have some experienced players in their ranks.

The Czech Republic vs Luxembourg first T20 match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Czech Republic and Luxembourg; here is everything you need to know:

CZR vs LUX Telecast

The match will not be broadcasted in India.

CZR vs LUX Live Streaming

The match between CZR vs LUX is available to be streamed live on Czech Cricket’s YouTube Channel.

CZR vs LUX Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 21 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 1:30 PM IST.

CZR vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi

Vice-captain: Sahil Grover

Suggested Playing XI for CZR vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sahil Grover

Batsmen: Hilal Ahmad, James Barker, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles,

All-rounders: Girish Venkateswaran, Sabawoon Davizi, Sudesh Wickramasekara

Bowlers: Ali Waqar, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats

CZR vs LUX Probable XIs

Czech Republic: Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Grover (WK), Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Sudesh Wickramasekara (C), Sabawoon Davizi, Satyajit Sengupta, Paul Taylor, Ali Waqar, Naveed Ahmed, Abul Farhad

Luxembourg: Joost Mees (C, WK), Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Anshuman Singh, Mohit Dixit, Aanand Pandey, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, Atif Kamal

