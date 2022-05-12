CZR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Valletta Cup T20 2022 match, May 12, 12:00 PM IST

CZR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between the Czech Republic and Malta: Marsa Sports Club will play host for the Czech Republic as they will play against Malta on Thursday, May 12 from 12:00 PM IST. Both the teams will ooze confidence on Thursday as they are unbeatable in the competition thus far.

The Czech Republic made a terrific start to the T20 competition by defeating Gibraltar by 40 runs. It was an all-round performance by the team. Batting in the first innings, CZR scored 184 runs. Sabawoon Davizi finished as the top run-scorer with 98 runs off 61 balls. In the second innings, three bowlers namely Arun Ashokan, Sazib Bhuiyan, and Shubhranshu Chaudhary picked two wickets each to stop Gibraltar at 144 runs.

Coming to Malta, they are at the top of the points table. Malta have won all their three league matches to collect six points. They wounded Romania in their last game by five wickets. Malta’s top three batters looked in fine touch as they chased 166 runs in 19.3 overs.

Ahead of the match between the Czech Republic and Malta, here is everything you need to know:

CZR vs MAL Telecast

Czech Republic vs Malta game will not be telecast in India

CZR vs MAL Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CZR vs MAL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Club at 12:00 PM IST on May 12, Thursday.

CZR vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Bikram Arora

Vice-Captain - Sabawoon Davizi

Suggested Playing XI for CZR vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Gericke, Aaftab Khan

Batters: Sudesh Wickramasekara, Niraj Khanna, Basil George

All-rounders: Sabawoon Davizi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Bikram Arora

Bowlers: Ritik Tomar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Amar Sharma

CZR vs MAL Probable XIs:

Czech Republic: Ritik Tomar, Divyendra Singh (wk), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Sabawoon Davizi, Sazib Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Smit Patel, Dylan Steyn, Vyshakh Jagannivasan

Malta: Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath, Heinrich Gericke, Bilal Muhammad, Aaftab Khan (wk), Jaison Jerome, Basil George, Waseem Abbas, Niraj Khanna

