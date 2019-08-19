Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 3: BER VS CAN

live
BER BER
CAN CAN

Aberdeen

19 Aug, 201919:30 IST

Match 5: SCO VS PNG

upcoming
SCO SCO
PNG PNG

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 4: USA VS CAY

upcoming
USA USA
CAY CAY

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201900:00 IST

2nd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Aberdeen

20 Aug, 201917:30 IST

D Vasu Appointed Tamil Nadu Coach for Upcoming Season

PTI |August 19, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
D Vasu Appointed Tamil Nadu Coach for Upcoming Season

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu and South Zone all-rounder D Vasu was on Monday appointed head coach of the state senior cricket team.

Vasu would be the head coach for the season 2019-2020, while former Tamil Nadu batsman R Prasanna would be the assistant coach, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association said in a press release.

"The Executive Committee of the TNCA in its meeting held on 19th August 2019 had confirmed Mr D Vasu as the Head Coach and Mr R Prasanna as the Assistant Coach for Tamil Nadu State seniors team for season 2019-2020," the release said.

Vasu, who bowled medium-pace and spin, picked up 240 first-class wickets in a career which spanned from 1988-'89 to 2003.

He also scored 3,001 runs, inclusive of three 100s and 19 half-centuries.

In List A cricket, he scored 527 runs in 41 matches while picking up 50 wickets.

He was also involved with the National Cricket Academy as a coach.

The 51-year old Vasu replaces former India all-rounder Hrishikesh Kanitkar, whose stint as the team coach ended earlier this year after the team bowed out of the Ranji Trophy in the preliminary stage.

The team had bowed out from Vijay Hazare Trophy from the group stage prior to the Ranji Trophy.

"I am delighted to be the coach. It is a great honour to coach the team which I represented.

"I will do try to do my best to see that we get to a better position in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy tournaments," Vasu told PTI on his appointment as the Tamil Nadu coach.

He said there will be a camp for the selected players in September ahead of the season, which begins with the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

D VasuHrishikesh KanitkarR PrasannaTamil Nadutnca

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

PNG v SCO
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

CAY v USA
Aberdeen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 20 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Aberdeen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...