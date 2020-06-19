Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

‘Dada, Nothing Will Happen Batting at No. 5': How Ex-India Coach Transformed Ganguly Into a Successful Opener

Sourav Ganguly is widely regarded as India's best skipper, but his achievements as a batsman and an opener tend to take a backseat. Back in the 90s and 2000s he formed the best partnership with Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the order.

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2020, 10:50 AM IST
‘Dada, Nothing Will Happen Batting at No. 5': How Ex-India Coach Transformed Ganguly Into a Successful Opener

Sourav Ganguly is widely regarded as India's best skipper, but his achievements as a batsman and an opener tend to take a backseat. Back in the 90s and 2000s he formed the best partnership with Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the order.

Former India coach Madan Lal, in a chat with Sportskeeda, revealed how a middle-order batsman became one of the best openers in the world.

“We wanted to utilise Dada. I don’t know if he remembers or not. I told him ‘Dada, nothing will happen batting at no. 5. You should directly open’,” Madan Lal told Sportskeeda in Facebook Live session.

ALSO READ | Former India Coach Madan Lal Reveals Only Loophole in Sachin Tendulkar's Captaincy

Ganguly initially used to bat at no.3 or no.5 in his first few games, and had little success in the Singer World Series in 1996, except scoring a fifty against Australia.

Then Ganguly finally opened the innings in an ODI against South Africa in Jaipur in 1996 and scored an impactful 54 against a strong bowling line up. After that performance, he became a regular opener and never looked back.

“Every player has his own style. Ganguly had all the strokes. Every batsman needs some time to settle in. If you play out a few overs with just one-two runs, because you need to get set to the conditions. Even today, batsmen like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane take some time,” Lal said.

“So, I told him, he was like ‘okay’. And then he never looked back. Sachin and Sourav’s partnership has been really popular for India - the two won a lot of matches for India. I was a coach at the time. I vaguely remember I might have told him this during the Sri Lanka tour,” the former India cricketer said.

madan lalsachin tendulkarsinger cupsourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more