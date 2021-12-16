Dadagiri Vs Viratgiri – There Are No Real Winners Here

In the world’s greatest epic Mahabharata, there is a compelling sub-plot on the battle between Arjuna and Ashwathama (Guru Dronacharya’s son). When the fight between them reached the indecisive stage, both of them were forced to use the Brahamstra, the ultimate weapon. While Arjuna was aware that on rarest of the rare occasion, even the use of Brahamastra can be undone, Ashwatthama didn’t know of this fact. He was incapable of undoing it. The mythology goes on to conclude that somehow Ved Vyas managed to pacify both warriors, which, otherwise could have resulted in complete devastation. The battle between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli has got some shades of that epic battle between Arjuna and Ashwatthama, but the biggest question remains that who is going to play the role of sage Vyas from the BCCI?

Also Read | A Timeline of Virat Kohli vs BCCI Saga - From Being Sacked as ODI Skipper to the Explosive PC

Even if Sourav Ganguly comes with voluminous clarifications like War and Peace (1869, by Leo Tolstoy in 587,287 words) it may still not be enough to undo the damage his reputation has now suffered because of Virat Kohli’s (indirect) stunning quote which effectively paints ‘Dada’ as a liar. Of course, it is now impossible to reach a conclusion that who among the two legends of Indian cricket is ‘lying’. The BCCI President has gone on record (now we all know) saying that he did ask Kohli not to step down from T20I captaincy duty and once the skipper decided to do that, BCCI was left with no option but to appoint Rohit Sharma as the white-ball captain as it would be ‘too much leadership’ in just one format alone.

Kohli on his part came all guns blazing (however with full of grace and poise) in his press conference since this chaotic drama started folding in the name of his rivalry with Rohit Sharma. Kohli was measured, articulate, and most strikingly savage even without sounding hostile in his presser ahead of the South Africa tour. Kohli didn’t mince his words - his most known and obvious characteristics as a leader. Mahendra Singh Dhoni could obfuscate on controversial subjects, at times could wear the diplomatic hat and sometimes would plainly use his sense of humour and disarming smile to move away from touchy topics, but Kohli rarely skip a question, no matter how awkward it maybe. His answers may not always satisfy you, but mostly he sees the world in black and white and there are no grey areas for him.

Is South Africa Tour the Last Chance for Virat Kohli as India’s Test Captain?

When Kohli ‘took on’ the Dada of Indian cricket, he was not being naïve or unwise. In fact, he was simply being calculating as a man in charge of his own destiny. He, of course, is fully aware of the impact of the bombshell quote. Kohli perhaps realises that if he scores runs and wins Test series in South Africa, none can dare sack him from the red-ball captaincy. If he fails both as a batsman and as a captain on South African soil, perhaps none can save his job as captain either. So, in all likelihood, Kohli’s fate is in his own hands and someone who has always lived by the sword is now prepared to die by it, if it comes to that.

Not only Ganguly, but everyone in BCCI seems to have underestimated the belligerent nature of Kohli. That Kohli is being pushed back to the wall and of late the countless ‘source based’ revelations were harming his reputation and may have enraged him. Perhaps, it would have been better if those ‘invisible and yet powerful BCCI officials’ would have come on record and faced the press and explained the thought process behind his removal, things would not have come to such a sorry state where everyone is a loser – The BCCI, it’s president and their poster boy. Sadly, when the dirty linen of the family is washed in public eyes, none emerges as the winner.

From Rohit vs Virat, the new soap opera has turned into Dada vs Virat. And, you just cannot miss the irony in the entire drama. Kohli has been an admirer of Ganguly’s ‘in your face aggression’ and has been admired and profusely praised as more confrontational as an international captain than the former India captain. Ganguly, on his part, always made no secret that more than Dhoni’s calmer approach, he was a fan of Kohli’s ultra-aggression. And how this has come back to haunt him! Of course, Ganguly got the first taste of Kohli’s devil-may-care attitude in 2017 when he flatly refused to be persuaded by the mighty cricket advisory committee which also had Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman in its rank when Anil Kumble was being unceremoniously removed from the position of the head coach.

In the last two decades, there has been three major cricket controversies with the Indian cricket team- Ganguly vs Greg Chappell in 2005, Kohli vs Kumble in 2017 and now Ganguly vs Kohli in 2021. The fact that both Ganguly and Kohli feature in the majority of those controversies, tells you that perhaps we have given too much importance to this new-brave-India macho aggression and has conveniently forgotten how a Dhoni-Dravid school of philosophy do exits and can possibly win you matches. Crucially, it also manages to keep the big egos in check.

Kohli’s stunning press conference has put Ganguly in a very awkward situation. It simply portrays that how he has messed up a sensitive issue. Someone who himself has suffered the ignominy of being sacked by the board, a fair treatment to someone like Kohli was at least expected from him. A man with such an articulate voice could have easily diffused the tension but was found wanting.

For too long, Indian cricket fans have wished that things would be different once a cricketer leads the board. However, in Ganguly, we had a legend who too unfortunately behaved like most of his former predecessors. Nothing has changed under his presidency. Don’t be surprised if secretary Jay Shah intervenes in next few days. He may be a young administrator, but if he can set up a meeting among Ganguly, Dravid, Kohli and Rohit, he can close this chapter once and for all. This will be a huge opportunity for him to overshadow a mighty cricketer and carve his own niche as an astute administrator.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here