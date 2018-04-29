Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Dhoni Impressed by Daughter Ziva's Dancing Skills

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 29, 2018, 3:41 PM IST
Ziva with MS Dhoni (Sakshi Dhoni/Twitter)

MS Dhoni might be sweating it out in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, where he has shown superb form and taken his team to the top of the table. But its off the field where Dhoni seems to be enjoying, spending some quality time with his daughter Ziva.

He took to Instagram to share a video of Ziva dancing and captioned "Dances better than the father atleast"

Earlier, Dhoni had shared a video of him doing 'daddy duties'

Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy’s duties

Chennai Super Kings went down to Mumbai Indians on Saturday night and coach Stephen Fleming said that his team still needs to get used to the surface.

Robbed off home advantage for the entire 2018 season, Chennai Super Kings will have to work hard in their adopted home venue here to be a force to reckon with in the ongoing Indian Premier League, said the team's head coach Stephen Fleming.

Back into the IPL family after serving a two-year suspension, CSK lost their home advantage after just one game in Chennai as the IPL orgainsers decided to shift its remaining home games to Pune in the wake of protests related to Cauvery issue and threats to disrupt more fixtures.


Fleming rued the fact that his players will need time to get used to the Pune pitch.

"We are going to be careful that we don't get carried away by the loss. The biggest thing for us is to get to know the pitch here, it is not Chennai. We picked the side which was going to be Chennai-based so we are learning as much as anyone," said Fleming after CSK lost by eight wickets to Mumbai Indians here last night.

First Published: April 29, 2018, 3:36 PM IST

