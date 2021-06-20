Daddy to Vamika, Virat Kohli Pens Down Emotional Note on Father's Day

Virat Kohli who became a new father recently has penned down an emotional note where he shared all the details of being a father and also recalled his ‘old man’ on the occasion.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the father’s all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing. As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together", Kohli tweeted on the sidelines of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. He followed the tweet with a heart emoji.

Happy father’s day to all the father’s all across the world. Of all the wonderful things that God has blessed me with, being a father is by far the greatest joy and blessing . As I miss my old man this day, I also celebrate our memories together. ❤️— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2021

Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma became new parents in January this year. Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram and expressed her feelings on this special day.

Dear Papa, not a day goes by where we don’t think about you. We still haven’t gotten over the fact that you’re not with us anymore and we miss you more with every second gone by. Happy #FathersDay ❤️ We love you and we miss you. pic.twitter.com/83NLRzV1gJ— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) June 20, 2021

“The two most exemplary men. The two who ‘get me.’ Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best fathers a daughter can have. #happyfathersday," she wrote.

“The two most exemplary men. The two who ‘get me.’ Filled with bountiful of love and grace. The best fathers a daughter can have. #happyfathersday," she wrote.

Krunal Pandey also took to Twitter to write, “Dear Papa, not a day goes by where we don’t think about you. We still haven’t gotten over the fact that you’re not with us anymore and we miss you more with every second gone by. Happy #FathersDay We love you and we miss you."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here