Dale Steyn Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket, Feels 'Bittersweet But Grateful'

Dale Steyn retires: South Africa’s legendary pacer Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Steyn, aged 38 and one of the fastest bowlers ever, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“And it’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe maybe this year will be better than last. I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass," Steyn said in his statement.

“It’s been 20 years since training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feet, jetlag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. Too many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows.

“Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together."

Check his retirement statement here:

One of the best fast bowlers to play the game, Steyn had 439 wickets from 93 Tests at an average of 22.95 and strike rate of 42.3. Steyn played his last Test in February 2019 and announced retirement from the format in August that year. His last ODI was in March 2019 while his last ODI was in February last year.

Steyn, 38, played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 but managed only three matches for average returns. He played the Pakistan Super League in 2021, his last professional commitment as a player.

Steyn made his debut in 2004 and played 125 ODIs for 196 wickets and 47 T20Is for 64 wickets. Towards the end of his career, he suffered from multiple injuries ranging from heel to shoulder. He made a successful comeback to Tests in 2018-19, but a shoulder injury he sustained during IPL 2019 dashed his hopes of participating in the World Cup that followed.

Steyn had also played for Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions in the IPL.

