Dale Steyn Cheekily Expresses Intent to Serve as Team India's New Bowling Coach

As Team India embarks on a hopeful journey to end their decade long T20 World Cup title drought, several developments are reportedly happening in the background. According to a report by The Times of India report, Rahul Dravid is all set to replace Ravi Shastri as the head coach, while Paras Mhambrey will take over as the new bowling coach after Bharat Arun. Notably, the new set of coaches will take over after the mega T20 tournament. However, no decision has been taken by the BCCI to replace fielding coach R. Sridhar, the report further cited.

The BCCI had earlier appointed MS Dhoni as the mentor for Team India in the run up to the T20 World Cup 2021. In that order, former South African pace legend Dale Steyn has cheekily put his hand up to serve as Team India’s bowling coach. Reacting to an Instagram post from ESPNcricinfo, which read, “If you are in a phone call with Dhoni, what would you say to him?” the 38-year-old commented, “Sign me up as bowling coach haha”.

The post went viral soon after the speedster commented and many cricket fans were delighted to see Steyn’s wish to associate with Team India. Even though the “haha” in his reply was cheeky in nature, several fans took it very seriously and felt that he would be an apt choice as the team’s new bowling coach.

The Proteas legend bid adieu to all forms of the game earlier this year; he was a giant bowling force during his playing days and his staggering records, experience speaks volumes. The pacer retired as one of the greatest fast bowlers to play the game, he played 93 Test matches, picking 439 and finished eighth on the all-time list of wicket-takers. He also played 125 ODIs, picking 196 wickets and 47 T20Is, in which he claimed 64 wickets.

The former South African great is also a popular figure in India owing to his heroics in international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is also known to share a great camaraderie with several Indian players and it would be interesting to see if he’d be considered in Team India’s support staff in the near future.

