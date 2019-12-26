Dale Steyn, Coulter-Nile Named in Melbourne Stars Squad
South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn and Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile has been named in the 13-man Melbourne Stars squad for the upcoming match against Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).
