Dale Steyn Becomes South Africa’s Highest Test Wicket Taker

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 28, 2018, 7:45 AM IST
Dale Steyn. (Image: Reuters)

Dale Steyn has become South Africa’s highest Test wicket taker, eclipsing the previous record set by Shaun Pollock of 421 wickets.

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman became Steyn’s 422nd scalp when he was caught by Dean Elgar on the first day of the first Test at Centurion on Wednesday. Steyn had previously equalled Pollock’s record in July earlier this year against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Speaking to the media before the start of the Test, Steyn had said, “I have a lot more wickets in me than just one more. I haven’t saved myself just to take one more wicket than Polly (Pollock), there is a bigger goal at the end of the day.

“I do think it will be a beautiful thing to happen, if it happens. It has taken a long time and these records are great things to achieve.

"I will be highly honoured but I will get back to my mark and try to take the next one."

Interestingly, Pollock was in the commentary box when Steyn overtook his record, and gave him a thumbs up which Steyn acknowledged while on the field. He also said, “Steyn deserves to be the leading wicket taker for South Africa," and posted this message on his Twitter account moments after:




Steyn now has the chance to further increase his tally of wickets, sitting in eleventh position on the list of highest all-time Test wicket takers, behind Richard Hadlee who has 431 wickets. However, Steyn has the best bowling strike rate among bowlers with minimum 400 wickets in Tests. He is also the only bowler with a strike rate below 50 in Tests in the same category.

Moreover, with 244 of Steyn's wickets taken on home soil, he is the only bowler in Tests with a strike rate below 40 among bowlers who have a minimum of 200 wickets at home.

First Published: December 26, 2018, 2:12 PM IST

