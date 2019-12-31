Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Dale Steyn Hits Back at Indian Fan for Mocking South Africa's Win Over England

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has hit back hard at an Indian fan who mocked the Proteas' recent 107-run win over England in the first Test of the four-match series.

PTI |December 31, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
The 36-year-old pacer, a veteran of 93 Tests and 125 ODIs, took to twitter to congratulate South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and newly-appointed coach Mark Boucher after the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the series.

But an Indian fan tried to mock the win, replying on Steyn's post that it was just a win on home turf to which, the pacer replied: "I guess India in India also doesn''t count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot."

The win enabled South Africa to open its account in the ICC World Test Championship after a forgettable year, when they went down 0-3 against India in October.

