Dale Steyn, Martin Guptill Join Euro T20 Slam

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
Dale Steyn, Martin Guptill Join Euro T20 Slam

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn and New Zealand’s opening batsman Martin Guptill have joined the Euro T20 Slam as marquee and icon players respectively.

The first edition of the tournament will commence from August 30. The tournament will be played between six franchises and jointly hosted by Ireland, Netherland, and Scotland.

Shortly after the competition was announced, six cricketers -- Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Shane Watson, Babar Azam, Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi -- were designated as icon/marquee players by the league.

Star players like Eoin Morgan, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan have joined the tournament and more high-profile cricketers are expected to join the league.

Steyn was ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 without playing a single match for South Africa. A shoulder injury during IPL 2019 forced him to return early.

Meanwhile, Martin Guptill has not had the best of tournaments, having scored just 157 runs in the seven games has played so far.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
