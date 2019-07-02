Dale Steyn, Martin Guptill Join Euro T20 Slam

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn and New Zealand’s opening batsman Martin Guptill have joined the Euro T20 Slam as marquee and icon players respectively.
The first edition of the tournament will commence from August 30. The tournament will be played between six franchises and jointly hosted by Ireland, Netherland, and Scotland.
Shortly after the competition was announced, six cricketers -- Shahid Afridi, Chris Lynn, Shane Watson, Babar Azam, Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi -- were designated as icon/marquee players by the league.
🚨 BREAKING: @DaleSteyn62 joins the #EuroT20Slam as a Marquee Player 🇿🇦🙌🏻#ET20S pic.twitter.com/NRnt3ugGAZ
— Euro T20 Slam (@et20s) July 1, 2019
Star players like Eoin Morgan, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan have joined the tournament and more high-profile cricketers are expected to join the league.
Steyn was ruled out of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 without playing a single match for South Africa. A shoulder injury during IPL 2019 forced him to return early.
Meanwhile, Martin Guptill has not had the best of tournaments, having scored just 157 runs in the seven games has played so far.
