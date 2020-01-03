Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

0/0 (0.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

283/3 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 21, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 03 January, 2020

1ST INN

Brisbane Heat *

30/1 (3.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes

Toss won by Hobart Hurricanes (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Dale Steyn Keen on Leading South Africa Attack in T20 World Cup

Steyn, who will also mentor Kagiso Rabada and co in the ODI series, will head back after the Melbourne Stars game against cross town rivals Melbourne Renegades. The 36-year-old will take a small break before the England series.

Cricketnext Staff |January 3, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
Dale Steyn Keen on Leading South Africa Attack in T20 World Cup

After being left out, surprisingly, of the T20I series against India, the legendary South African fast bowler Dale Steyn is all set to return to international cricket in a six-game limited-overs series against England from February 4, as he hopes to make his case for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Steyn, who will also mentor Kagiso Rabada and co in the ODI series, will head back after the Melbourne Stars game against cross town rivals Melbourne Renegades. The 36-year-old will take a small break before the England series.

"I know I'll be part of (the T20 series against England), that was the last conversation I've had," Steyn told cricket.com.au.

"I get a nice two-week break, then straight into it again. I'll be around for the ODIs – to be honest, I don't know how much I'll play (in the ODIs). I'll be there for that and then definitely the T20s.

"But I think it's important to have that (experienced) figure around in the dressing room. KG (Rabada) is very young – to lead the attack at 24, and the next bowlers to come in are all younger than him, I think he needs somebody that's there that is experienced, to look around and he knows he's not there only one there."

South Africa, who have gone through a tumultuous time in terms of administration in recent months, had a terrible ODI World Cup campaign which Steyn missed due to injury, but is keen to make up for it October.

"That is very much on my agenda," said Steyn, who took 15 wickets at 15.13 in the recent Mzansi Super League, South Africa's domestic T20 competition.

"I'm starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are.

"So I'm putting my hand up for that and then I'll wait and see how selections goes. After the MSL that we played, there were a lot of players that come out – some fantastic bowlers. But the old guys still seem to do the trick – AB (de Villiers) was there, Imran Tahir was taking wickets, I was up in the wickets."

"Maybe we will get the nod, maybe we don't - but I'm putting my hand up."

While Steyn prepares himself for another go at glory, his former teammate and now Proteas coach Mark Boucher recently remarked that he was willing to speak to de Villiers in a bid to coax him out of retirement for the T20 World Cup.

dale steynSouth Africa vs EnglandT20 World CupT20I

Related stories

Rassie van der Dussen Hails South Africa Mentality Under Mark Boucher
Cricketnext Staff | January 2, 2020, 8:58 AM IST

Rassie van der Dussen Hails South Africa Mentality Under Mark Boucher

Happy I Don't Have to Play Test Cricket Against Steve Smith Anymore: Steyn
Cricketnext Staff | October 10, 2019, 12:01 PM IST

Happy I Don't Have to Play Test Cricket Against Steve Smith Anymore: Steyn

Indian Fast Bowling Unit Best in World, Says Dale Steyn
Cricketnext Staff | December 22, 2019, 12:49 PM IST

Indian Fast Bowling Unit Best in World, Says Dale Steyn

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more