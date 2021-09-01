Dale Steyn, Legendary South African, Could Barely Afford Shoes Before Debut

South African fast bowler Dale Willem Steyn on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, calling time on a prolific 18-year professional career. The 38-year-old is regarded as one of the finest bowlers of all time, and the best test bowler of his generation.

Announcing his retirement on Tuesday, Steyn posted 2-3 pictures of himself on Twitter and wrote, “Today I officially retire from the game I love most. Bitter sweet but graceful.”

“Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together,” he further added.

The fast-bowler came from a humble family and could barely afford a pair of cricket shoes. Steyn was born in Phalaborwa town of South Africa. His father Willem Steyn worked in a copper mine. Steyn made his Test debut in 2004 in South Africa against England.

In an interview with The Independent, Steyn revealed that to play his first international match, Steyn had to ask for shoes from Shaun Pollock. He said that he only had one pair of shoes at the time and he could barely afford to buy new pair for the game but the former cricketer helped him.

Before announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Steyn played in 93 Tests for South Africa and picked 439 wickets. He played his last Test match against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Steyn has played for four County Championship sides, including Warwickshire, Essex, Glamorgan and Hampshire. In November last year, Steyn joined Kandy Tuskers for the 2020 Lanka Premier League.

Talking about his achievements, Steyn was named as No.1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014. Steyn has also claimed Wisden’s Leading Cricketer of the World in 2013 and ICC 2008 Test Cricketer of the Year.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here