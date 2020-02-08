Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IND IN NZ, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 2nd ODI, Eden Park, Auckland, 08 February, 2020

2ND INN

New Zealand

273/8 (50.0)

New Zealand
v/s
India
India*

131/6 (27.5)

India need 143 runs in 133 balls at 6.45 rpo
Live

BAN IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 - 11 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh

233 (82.5)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

141/2 (36.3)

Pakistan trail by 92 runs
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 February, 2020

Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 3rd Place Play-off, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 February, 2020

Pakistan Under-19

Pakistan Under-19
v/s
New Zealand Under-19
New Zealand Under-19

Dale Steyn Named in South Africa Squad for England T20I Series

Dale Steyn has been included in South Africa's T20I squad for the three-match series against England, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff |February 8, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
Dale Steyn Named in South Africa Squad for England T20I Series

Dale Steyn has been included in South Africa's T20I squad for the three-match series against England, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Saturday (February 8).

Steyn’s last appearance for South Africa was in March 2019 against Sri Lanka in Centurion. A shoulder injury has kept him out of action for nearly a year.

CSA selectors also opted to extend the rest period of Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada, who will take no further part in the remainder of England’s tour to South Africa.

“We are pleased with the group that we have selected for this upcoming T20 series against England. We have once again taken the opportunity to reward some of the hard workers of our domestic franchise system while some of our key senior players continue with their much-needed rest period and we have again, put our faith in Quinton (de Kock) to lead this group of exciting cricketers, picking up where he left off in India where he showed exemplary leadership," CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said.

“England have of course announced a competitive team and we are comfortable that we have the squad that can take them on and return positive results.

“With a T20 World Cup not too far away, we have begun the process of identifying several players whom we will be looking at over a period of time and hope that by the time September comes along, we will have the best possible squad of 15 representing South Africa.”

Squad: Quinton de Kock (c/wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.

South Africa vs England: Durban ODI Abandoned Due to Rain
Cricketnext Staff | February 8, 2020, 6:41 AM IST

South Africa vs England: Durban ODI Abandoned Due to Rain

England to Join South Africa's Cancer Cause by Sporting Pink Kits
Cricketnext Staff | February 7, 2020, 7:47 PM IST

England to Join South Africa's Cancer Cause by Sporting Pink Kits

Cape Town ODI Felt Like the Start of a New Chapter: Tabraiz Shamsi
Cricketnext Staff | February 7, 2020, 2:44 PM IST

Cape Town ODI Felt Like the Start of a New Chapter: Tabraiz Shamsi

