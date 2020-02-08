Dale Steyn has been included in South Africa's T20I squad for the three-match series against England, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Saturday (February 8).
Steyn’s last appearance for South Africa was in March 2019 against Sri Lanka in Centurion. A shoulder injury has kept him out of action for nearly a year.
CSA selectors also opted to extend the rest period of Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada, who will take no further part in the remainder of England’s tour to South Africa.
“We are pleased with the group that we have selected for this upcoming T20 series against England. We have once again taken the opportunity to reward some of the hard workers of our domestic franchise system while some of our key senior players continue with their much-needed rest period and we have again, put our faith in Quinton (de Kock) to lead this group of exciting cricketers, picking up where he left off in India where he showed exemplary leadership," CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said.
“England have of course announced a competitive team and we are comfortable that we have the squad that can take them on and return positive results.
“With a T20 World Cup not too far away, we have begun the process of identifying several players whom we will be looking at over a period of time and hope that by the time September comes along, we will have the best possible squad of 15 representing South Africa.”
Squad: Quinton de Kock (c/wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Dale Steyn Named in South Africa Squad for England T20I Series
Dale Steyn has been included in South Africa's T20I squad for the three-match series against England, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Saturday.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | February 8, 2020, 6:41 AM IST
South Africa vs England: Durban ODI Abandoned Due to Rain
Cricketnext Staff | February 7, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
England to Join South Africa's Cancer Cause by Sporting Pink Kits
Cricketnext Staff | February 7, 2020, 2:44 PM IST
Cape Town ODI Felt Like the Start of a New Chapter: Tabraiz Shamsi
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 2020
OMA v NEPAuckland All Fixtures
Team Rankings