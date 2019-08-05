Dale Steyn Retires From Tests as South Africa's Highest Wicket-taker

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. A veteran of 93 Tests, Steyn's Test career spanned 15 years years, in which he picked up 439 wickets - the most for a Protean.
Not just that, he is the eighth-highest wicket taker in Test history and the fifth-highest amongst pacers after James Anderson (575), Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and Stuart Broad (450).
Steyn, in a bid to prolong his career, took the decision to call it a day on his Test career, a Cricket South Africa release read.
The 36-year-old continues to be a national contracted player for the 2019/2020 season in white-ball cricket and therefore remains available for the Standard Bank Proteas in both ODIs and T20Is.
“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport.
“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats.
“Thank you.”
Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe led the tributes to South Africa’s leading Test wicket-taker of all time and one of the top 10 in the history of the game.
“Dale is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket. From the time he made his Test debut against England in 2004 and dismissed their captain, Michael Vaughan, with a superb delivery, he has been one of the standout fast bowlers in world cricket. He has led the South African attack brilliantly and has set the standard for our future generations to follow.
“More than that he has been a wonderful mentor to our next generation of speedsters.
“We were saddened to hear of his decision, but it is one that management has to accept, and we thank him for his significant contribution to the sport and to the nation and wish him everything of the very best for the future.”
