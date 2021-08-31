Dale Steyn Retires: 'You Were Fire' - From Virender Sehwag to AB de Villiers, Cricket World Lauds SA Pacer

Dale Steyn retires: South African fast bowling great Dale Steyn on Tuesday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious career. The 38-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, ending a 17-year career, which saw him play in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the Proteas.

“Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, its been an incredible journey together," he wrote.

“‘And it’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe. Maybe this year will be better than the last I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass’," Steyn wrote in his retirement letter, quoting a song from American rock band Counting Crows to convey his emotions.

“It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feat, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. To many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows," he added.

The cricketing world, teammates and opponents of Steyn, united to laud the pacer for his contribution to the game. From AB de Villiers to Hardik Pandya, multiple players had wonderful words for the pacer.

Great player, great man, amazing memories! U picker a good song to sign off my bud. Legend forever!— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 31, 2021

The Best. ❤️— James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 31, 2021

Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 31, 2021

Congrats on a remarkable career. Set the standard for fast bowlers world round to follow for 20 years. No better competitor to watch in full flight, enjoy retirement mate!🏄‍♂️All time great— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 31, 2021

What a great career Dale .. Thanks so much for damaging my off stump so many times .. 👍👍👍 https://t.co/pZZ9mxFyvh— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 31, 2021

Legend! No greater fast bowler in all conditions! See you in the bush for a beer soon, boet! 💫 https://t.co/uoTXuq2S6t— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 31, 2021

Dale Steyn was number 1 in ICC Test ranking for 2343 days - A remarkable achievement. One of the greatest. pic.twitter.com/eDUJWcdi42— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 31, 2021

Congrats on an unbelievable career Dalo!U truly were a super saiyen in the world of cricket for a long long time! What u achieved in ur career is something many would not even dream of trying to achieve Wish you all the best in whatever life has in store for u @DaleSteyn62 ❤ pic.twitter.com/i8EE7t2HWN — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 31, 2021

Dale Steyn's Test Rankings at Start of Each Year:-•2005 - 81•2006 - 66•2007 - 42•2008 - 6•2009 - 2•2010 - 1•2011 - 1•2012 - 1•2013 - 1•2014 - 2•2015 - 1•2016 - 2•2017 - 4•2018 - 11•2019 - 25 One Of The Greatest Of All Time - Dale Steyn. pic.twitter.com/7VGGu3y973 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 31, 2021

Many congratulations on an outstanding career @DaleSteyn62 . You can be mighty proud of what you have achieved. Wishing you the best for the second innings. https://t.co/EyNGE6CkSy— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 31, 2021

My favourite all time 🙏🏾 good luck legend @DaleSteyn62 https://t.co/EoUTuPZz7w— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 31, 2021

I guess I’ll have to find another source of joy now! Congrats on an amazing career @DaleSteyn62 . Champion cricketer and champion bloke. Enjoy retirement 🏄‍♂️🎣 https://t.co/qhUYiJZAS6— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 31, 2021

Good luck brother man ! Best wishes 🙌— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 31, 2021

What a gem of a bowler @DaleSteyn62 was. It was a great pleasure watching his bowling. https://t.co/OSUwhghzBD— ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) August 31, 2021

1️⃣7️⃣ years 🗓️6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣+ wickets 🔥1️⃣ Steyn gun 🔫Thanks for countless memories, @DaleSteyn62 🧡 pic.twitter.com/YoIJtVf1dy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 31, 2021

Thank you for all the memories, legend!🤩 Congratulations on a magnificent career and best wishes for this next chapter in your life. 🙌🏻@DaleSteyn62 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/IVqIn5IfW5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2021

Steyn had retired from Test cricket in 2019.

