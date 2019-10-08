Dale Steyn Signs Up With Melbourne Stars for Big Bash League

South Africa legend Dale Steyn has signed up with Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash League this year. Steyn will play at least the first six games for Stars, with further participation dependent on his selection for his country.
Steyn retired from Test cricket in August but remains available for the shorter formats. He was not picked for the T20I series in India, with the selectors giving him a break although Steyn himself said he's fit. He is hoping to be picked for their home series against England in February.
"It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a while," Steyn was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"When you’re sitting back here in South Africa and you’re watching it, it’s such a well-run operation in Australia. It’s brilliant. I think Cricket South Africa could learn a couple of things from the Big Bash."
Welcome to our Stars family @DaleSteyn62 💚 #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/4A9vuaGH9Y— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) October 8, 2019
Welcome to our Stars family @DaleSteyn62 💚 #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/4A9vuaGH9Y
Steyn said his priority is to play for South Africa, but said he'd not want to be idle if that doesn't happen.
"I don’t think we can rule out that," said Steyn on his potential return to Stars. "Obviously the first prize is always to play for your country. Representing South Africa is the only thing I’ve ever done for my whole career so far. So to get back into that team is prize number one.
"But if that doesn’t happen, I still want to be playing cricket. I don’t want to be sitting in South Africa not doing anything. So if there’s a window and a chance that I could go back over and play for the Stars, that can be open to discussion. It certainly can happen.
"But we’ve got to wait for the Proteas selection decision, and we can take it from there."
The pacer, who played a couple of games in the IPL this year before injuring his shoulder and eventually missing the World Cup, hopes to gain experience of playing T20s in Australia, the venue for the T20 World Cup next year.
"They’re (normally) pretty tight on not allowing players to go and play in the Big Bash," Steyn said of Cricket South Africa.
"But knowing that I’m not available for the Tests, wanting to keep me fit, and also having one eye on the Twenty20 World Cup at the backend of next year, they probably felt like it was a good call. Which is great because it keeps me in the running for that World Cup.
"Winning a World Cup medal with your country would be a big highlight. If I can go over to Australia and get some more experience in those conditions. That could be beneficial."
Steyn becomes the second big South African star to sign up for BBL, after AB de Villiers linked up with Brisbane Heat for the second half of the season.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Dale Steyn Signs Up With Melbourne Stars for Big Bash League
Steyn retired from Test cricket in August but remains available for the shorter formats.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
AB de Villiers to Make Big Bash League Debut with Brisbane Heat
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
Big Bash Implements Multiple Super Overs for Tiebreakers
Cricketnext Staff | August 14, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
Steyn Not 'Medically Ready' to be Part of India Series: CSA
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NEP v IRELahore
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
NED v OMALahore
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019
JER v QATLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings