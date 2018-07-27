Dale Steyn to Call Time on White-ball Career After 2019 World Cup

Loading...
"I will be trying to get to that World Cup (in England). But after the World Cup I don't see myself playing white-ball cricket for South Africa. By the time the next World Cup comes, I will be 40," the seamer said during a promotional event.
With 178 wickets to his name, Steyn is the nation's seventh most prolific wicket-taker in ODIs, but hasn't represented the Proteas in the format since 2016.
"If you look at the (SA) batting line-up, our top six have played 1,000 games, but the lower half - from Nos.8-11 who are currently playing - not even 150 games. You need to draw on experience," reasoned the 35-year-old.
"I hope that will be my trump card when the selection comes to the World Cup. I may not necessarily play all the time. But I think my experience will help with me just being there."
On the topic of Test cricket, the quick spoke in an evergreen manner about the format, having come through two Tests against Sri Lanka without ailment. His 421 Test wickets is a joint-South African record.
"When it comes to Test cricket, I would like to play as long as possible. I have finally come out of a cloud of injuries. I broke my shoulder and in my first game on return (against India at Cape Town), I landed in a foothole. It was rotten luck.
"It's quite difficult to come back from a broken shoulder, especially with your bowling arm. I feel that [the injury] is gone and now I am fit. I played two Test matches without an injury, bowled at a good pace and never went off the field because of niggles. It's a big plus."
Steyn will be hoping that fitness remains when South Africa travel to England for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which starts on 30 May.
First Published: July 27, 2018, 8:09 AM IST