Dale Steyn's Sarcastic Retort at Fan Over 'Late' Wish to Nathan Lyon

The legendary Dale Steyn bowler was involved in an exchange with a user on Twitter about something as little as not congratulating Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on his 400th Test wicket early. Lyon became only the fourth Australian bowler to reach 400 wickets in the red-ball format when he dismissed England’s Dawid Malan on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test, ending a 326-day wait for the elusive scalp.

Soon after, Lyon was being congratulated by the cricket community around the world on social media. Legends like Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting sent their wishes to the off-spinner for the milelstone.

Steyn didn’t miss out on wishing Lyon but was a tad late in tweeting about it. On Monday, December 13, Steyn posted on Twitter: “Take a bow Nathan Lyon. 400 strong! Keep going bud! Congratulations."

Take a bow Nathan Lyon400 strong! Keep going bud!Congratulations 👏 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 13, 2021

However, he was pulled up by fans for not being ‘prompt’ with his tweet. While quite obvious why it’s unreasonable to question him about being late for a wish that did eventually come, Steyn though made sure he replied to that by giving a sharp retort. “Yes I apologise as my grandfather passed away and I was with him and my family during that time," he replied to a fan going by the name David Dosantos, who later deleted the tweet.

Yes I apologize as my grandfather passed away and I was with him and my family during that time. 👍— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 13, 2021

Even as Steyn began receiving condolence messages following the tweet mentioning his family tragedy, there were some who, via friendly banters, kept badgering him. Naturally, annoyed by the needless pulling up despite the clarification, the former South African pacer snapped with a rather sarcastic tweet. “Some silly banter going around as I’m a little late in congratulating Nathan for his 400th poll. My apologies, I’ll be sure to put my family tragedies aside next time as cricket is clearly more important," Steyn’s tweet read.

Some silly banter going around as I’m a little late in congratulating Nathan for his 400th poll. My apologies, I’ll be sure to put my family tragedies aside next time as cricket is clearly more important.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Australia defeated England in the first of the five-match Test series by nine wickets.

