DAM vs GAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2022 match, January 28, 09:45 AM IST

DAM vs GAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2022 match between Dambulla and Galle:

In the fifth match of the Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2022, Dambulla will be squaring off against Galle. The two teams will play against each other at 09:45 AM IST on January 28, Friday at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo.

Dambulla have made a torrid start in the tournament. The team lost both their league matches and is reeling at rock bottom in the points table. Dambulla lost their first match to Jaffna by a massive 176 runs while their second loss came against Colombo by seven wickets. They should work towards their batting to make a comeback in the Championship.

Galle, on the other hand, kickstarted the league on a winning note. Galle were up against Colombo in the season opener. Priyamal Perera was the highest run-getter for his team with 98 runs as they won the match by three wickets. With one victory to their name, the franchise is occupying the fourth place.

Ahead of the match between Dambulla and Galle; here is everything you need to know:

DAM vs GAL Telecast

DAM vs GAL match will not be telecasted in India.

DAM vs GAL Live Streaming

Dambulla vs Galle game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

DAM vs GAL Match Details

Dambulla vs Galle contest will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo at 09:45 AM IST on January 28, Friday.

DAM vs GAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- W Hasaranga

Vice-Captain- B Rajapaksa

Suggested Playing XI for DAM vs GAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: D Chandimal

Batters: A Mathews, B Rajapaksa, P Perera, P Ratnayake

All-rounders: A Priyanjan, W Hasaranga, R Mendis

Bowlers: A Dananjaya, V Fernando, M Theekshana

DAM vs GAL Probable XIs:

Dambulla: M Bhanuka, V Fernando, L Sandakan, B Rajapaksa, P Ratnayake, G Maneeshan, W Hasaranga, N Thushara, S Dinusha, A Fernando, A Priyanjan

Galle: A Dananjaya, M Theekshana, D Chandimal, P Perera, H Liyanage, R Mendis, D Lakshan, A Gunaratne, L Dananjaya, N Vimukthi, A Mathews

