DAM vs JAF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2022 match, February 04, 09:45 AM IST

Dambulla vs Jaffna Dream11, DAM vs JAF Dream11 Latest Update, DAM vs JAF Dream11 Win, DAM vs JAF Dream11 App, DAM vs JAF Dream11 2021, DAM vs JAF Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, DAM vs JAF Dream11 Live Streaming

DAM vs JAF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2022 match between Dambulla and Jaffna:

In the 11th match of the Sri Lankan NSL One Day 2022, Dambulla will be squaring off against Jaffna. The two teams will play against each other at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 04, Friday

Dambulla are struggling with their batting form in the tournament and thus are yet to secure their first win. The team has lost all its first four matches. Dambulla batters failed to cross the 200-run mark in any of the games and handed the opposition an easy victory. The responsibility falls on senior players like Pavan Rathnayake and Ashan Priyanjan to take them through in the remaining games.

Jaffna, on the other hand, are performing brilliantly in the competition. They have won three league matches to occupy the second position in the points table. The team registered two morale-boosting wins over Colombo and Galle by 6 wickets and 88 runs in their last two 50-over matches.

Ahead of the match between Dambulla and Jaffna; here is everything you need to know:

DAM vs JAF Telecast

DAM vs JAF match will not be telecasted in India.

DAM vs JAF Live Streaming

Dambulla vs Jaffna game will be streamed live on the Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel.

DAM vs JAF Match Details

Dambulla vs Jaffna contest will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 09:45 AM IST on February 04, Friday.

DAM vs JAF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dhananjaya de Silva

Vice-Captain- Pavan Rathnayake

Suggested Playing XI for DAM vs JAF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Lahiru Thirimanne, Santhush Gunathilaka, Pavan Rathnayake

All-rounders: Ishan Jayaratne, Ashan Priyanjan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Samarakoon

Bowlers: Lakshan Sandakan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Duvindu Tillakaratne

DAM vs JAF Probable XIs:

Dambulla: Lahiru Samarakoon, Leo Fransisco (wk), Gayan Maneeshan, Lasith Abeyratne, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Anuk Fernando, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashan Priyanjan (c), Sameera Sadamal

Jaffna: Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Lahiru Thirimanne, Damitha Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Ravindu Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne, Pramod Madushan, Dilum Sudeera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Santhush Gunathilaka, Nimanda Madushanka

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here