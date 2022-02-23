‘Damaging Morale by Not Selecting Them’: Vengsarkar Says ‘No Application of Mind’ From Selectors

The Indian squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka Tests is getting discussed a lot in the Indian cricket fraternity. The selectors made a major move by snubbing the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma, and Wriddhiman Saha. At the same time, spin all-rounder Saurabh Kumar received a maiden Test call-up with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill returning to the mix.

Meanwhile, former India batter Dilip Vengsarkar slammed the selectors for not considering two young “prolific scorers in domestic cricket” for the upcoming series. In a conversation with the Times of India, he referred to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sarfaraz Khan who weren’t in the scenario despite scoring runs in the domestic tournaments.

“It seems there isn’t application of mind (by the selectors) when the team is selected. How can one explain the omission of Ruturaj and Sarfaraz, who are two of the most prolific scorers in the domestic circuit. Looking at the team, a couple of players, though talented, haven’t done much to merit their place in the squad. Let every player earn his place in the team and not take it for granted. Ruturaj and Sarfaraz deserve a place. The selectors are damaging their morale by not selecting them for India,” Vengsarkar was quoted as saying.

Gaikwad excelled in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 with 603 runs, averaging 150.75. He has been a part of India’s limited-overs team but hasn’t had enough chances since his debut in July last year.

Sarfaraz, on the other hand, has been scoring consistently in the Ranji Trophy. Last year, he scored 952 runs in six matches. This year, he began the season with a magnificent 275 against Saurashtra in Ahmedabad.

