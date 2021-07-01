‘Dan Christian Added Some Stuff For Good Story’: Kyle Jamieson Denies Virat Kohli Specifically Asked to Bowl at Him With Duke Balls During IPL

In the ICC World Test Championship final, New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets to become the inaugural champions in Southampton. With bowling friendly overhead conditions, Indian batters struggled against the Kiwi pace attack.

Kyle Jamieson was the star performer of the contest.

Jamieson single-handedly broke the spine of India’s batting order. He picked up 7 wickets, including a five-wicket-haul in the first innings.

The 26-year-old though was unfairly targeted on social media after dismissing Virat Kohli in both the innings with few users resorting to vile abuses.

Kohli and Jamieson have played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp in IPL 20221.

During the WTC final though, a report was being widely circulated which claimed that Kohli had asked Jamieson to bowl him with Dukes balls in the nets.

These claims were made by RCB all-rounder teammate Dan Christian while speaking on a podcast during IPL.

However, while speaking to Sporting News, Jamieson has refuted the reports saying the interaction with Kohli was not as interesting as it appeared in the media.

The New Zealand speedster said that Christian was just adding some stuff for a good story as it wasn’t so much that Kohli was asking. Jamieson revealed that he and Kohli were just talking about the Dukes ball at the start of the IPL as the UK tour was coming up. “

No, it wasn’t so much him asking,” Jamieson said. “I think it was Dan just sort of adding some stuff for a good story. We were just talking about it at the start of the IPL with the cricket coming up with our UK tour and theirs as well and I mentioned that I had some Dukes balls, he had some Dukes balls as well.

Referring to it as a funny story, Jamieson said that Kohli had asked him if he was willing to do some training. “There was no specificity around me bowling to him or, or giving him a look,” said the Kiwi all-rounder.

