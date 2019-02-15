Dan Christian Cameo Sets Up Melbourne Derby in BBL Final

Loading...
While Melbourne skipper Aaron Finch (44) and Sam Harper (36) did the bulk of the scoring initially, it was down to Christian, Cameron Boyce (11) and Kane Richardson (9) whose late surge took the team across the line. While Christian blasted three sixes, Richardson chipped in with two consecutive boundaries in the last over of the innings by Ben Dwarshuis, to seal the deal.
With 25 runs needed in 12 balls, Sixers looked likely to progress to the final, but Christian thwarted those plans and combined well with Boyce and Richardson to get the required runs.
Earlier in the day, Sixers’ batsmen, after being put into bat put up a magnificent performance with the bat to score 180 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Josh Philippe (52) and Daniel Hughes (52) stitched together 87 runs in close to 9 overs and laid the foundation for a big total.
From there on James Vince (28) and Moises Henriques (28) ensured the scoreboard continued to move along. Jordan Silk too chipped in with a 7-ball 17 that took the Sixers to a formidable total.
All the Renegades bowlers were on the expensive side and failed to contain the runs, especially Richardson who gave away 40 in his four overs. Boyce was the pick of the bowlers as he took 2/33 in his four overs.
Sixers’ bowlers, on the other hand fared a touch better, despite ending on the losing side, with Steve O'Keefe bagging 2/22 and Mickey Edwards returning with 1/34. At one stage they had reduced the opposition to 133/6, but from there on failed to make the pressure count.
The match had its share of controversy as well. In the ninth over of the Sixers innings, square leg umpire Gerard Abood made a contentious no-ball call. Renegades wicketkeeper Harper’s gloves appeared to move in front of the stumps, with the umpire calling a no-ball, which raised a lot of eyebrows.
Now, Melbourne Renegades will play Melbourne Stars in the final on Sunday at the Marvel Stadium.
First Published: February 15, 2019, 6:30 PM IST