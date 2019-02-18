Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 18, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
Dananjaya Named in Sri Lanka Squad for South Africa ODIs

Sri Lanka announced their squad for the five-match ODI series against South Africa on Monday, bringing in three uncapped players to a 17-member squad. Akila Dananjaya’s name is also in the squad.

Right-hand batsman Oshada Fernando was among the fresh names in the squad, for the series which begins on March 3rd. The other two newcomers include bowler Kamindu Mendis, 20, and all-rounder Priyamal Perera, 23.

Dinesh Chandimal, who was also dropped for the Test squad continued to be excluded from the team for the ODIs. Danushka Gunathilaka, and all-rounders Asela Gunaratne, Dasun Shanaka and Sekkuge Prasanna were also among those excluded.

Sri Lanka’s spin attack is expected to pose a Test to the South African batsmen, with the likes of Kamindu Mendis and Lakshan Sandakan named in the squad. If Dananjaya gets his clearance in time, he will form the core of that attack.

On the other hand, Priyamal Perera, who is fresh off scoring back to back double centuries in the Premier League four-day tournament will be the one to watch out for in the batting department.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dikwella (vice captain, Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.
First Published: February 18, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
