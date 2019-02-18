Dananjaya Named in Sri Lanka Squad for South Africa ODIs

Loading...
Right-hand batsman Oshada Fernando was among the fresh names in the squad, for the series which begins on March 3rd. The other two newcomers include bowler Kamindu Mendis, 20, and all-rounder Priyamal Perera, 23.
Dinesh Chandimal, who was also dropped for the Test squad continued to be excluded from the team for the ODIs. Danushka Gunathilaka, and all-rounders Asela Gunaratne, Dasun Shanaka and Sekkuge Prasanna were also among those excluded.
Sri Lanka’s spin attack is expected to pose a Test to the South African batsmen, with the likes of Kamindu Mendis and Lakshan Sandakan named in the squad. If Dananjaya gets his clearance in time, he will form the core of that attack.
On the other hand, Priyamal Perera, who is fresh off scoring back to back double centuries in the Premier League four-day tournament will be the one to watch out for in the batting department.
Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dikwella (vice captain, Avishka Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Isuru Udana, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.
First Published: February 18, 2019, 8:18 PM IST