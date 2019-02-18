Dananjaya’s Remodeled Action Cleared by ICC

Loading...
Following remedial work and reassessment, the 25-year-old has been cleared by the governing body and retains his place in the Sri Lanka ODI squad against South Africa.
Dananjaya’s remodeled bowling action was assessed in Chennai on 2 February, where it was concluded that the angle of his elbow extension during all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.
However, Match Officials are still at liberty to make a call if they deemed the action to be suspicious again, and will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler’s remodeled legal bowling action.
Dananjaya was reported during the first Test against England in Galle in November and had to undergo an independent assessment of his bowling action in Brisbane later in the month. The evaluation found that the spinner’s elbow extension exceeded beyond the permitted range, following which he was barred from bowling in international cricket.
First Published: February 18, 2019, 9:31 PM IST