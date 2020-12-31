India vs Australia: Dani Willis Finally Gets to Meet Husband Steve Smith on New Year’s Eve After Being Away for Four Months

The two could not be together even for Christmas and not for lack of trying. Dani had travelled from Sydney to Melbourne to spend Christmas with her husband but was denied entry into the Australian team camp owing to new Covid-19 restrictions.

Work has kept Steve Smith away from his wife Dani Willis for far too long and of course, the Covid-19 pandemic had a major role to play in it, but the couple is finally going to be reunited for the New Year’s Eve. The Australian cricketer will get to meet Dani after a gap of more than four months due to his sporting commitments. First, he had the white-ball series in England which was followed by the Indian Premier League that was held in UAE and when he finally landed in Australia, he was engaged in the bilateral T20, ODI and Test series with India.

The two could not be together even for Christmas and not for lack of trying. Dani had travelled from Sydney to Melbourne to spend Christmas with her husband but was denied entry into the Australian team camp owing to new Covid-19 restrictions.

Naturally, she was sad and heartbroken. She shared a post for Christmas reminiscing about the time they celebrated the holidays together. This is the picture she posted:

Calling it a “Covidchristmas,” she wrote, “Christmas 2020 definitely doesn’t look like this!” She said she missed her friends and family and wished love to everyone who was separated from their loved ones like she was.

But finally, their wait is over as the second Test match against India got wrapped up. The match was anyway scheduled to be over before the New Year’s Eve but Smith definitely helped to end it sooner as they lost in just the second session of the fourth day. Jokes apart, Smith surely tried.

On Wednesday, Dani confirmed in an Instagram post that she was finally going to meet her husband. She posted a smiling selfie and wrote, “Wednesday, one more day until I'm allowed to see (Steve Smith).”

Australia lost the Boxing Day Test to India in a match that saw the visitors miss its skipper and star batsman Virat Kohli. Ajinkya Rahane, who took over the captaincy, made a brilliant hundred to clinch the victory. Smith was out for duck in the first innings, while in the second, he only managed eight runs. The third test will begin from January 7.