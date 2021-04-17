- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuUp Next
RCB
RR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
Daniel Sams Joins RCB Bio-Bubble After Testing Negative For Coronavirus
Daniel Sams was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of IPL 2021.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 5:25 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced their allrounder Daniel Sams has joined the team bio-bubble on Saturday after twice testing negative for the coronavirus. Sams was tested positive for the deadly virus in the lead up to IPL 2021 following which he was kept in isolation at a medical facility.
“Daniel Sams is out of quarantine and has joined the RCB bio-bubble today with two consecutive negative reports for COVID-19. RCB medical team was in constant touch with Sams and has declared him fit to join the team after adhering to all the BCCI protocols,” RCB said via a statement on their official Twitter handle.
Sams was traded by Delhi Capitals to RCB ahead of the IPL auction this year. The Australian first tested negative after arrival in Chennai for the season but his second report found his being infected with the virus.
The 28-year-old is the second RCB star to have recovered from COVID-19. Before him, top-order batsman Devdutt Padikkal was tested positive.
As per BCCI protocols, an individual who has been infected with the virus, shall remain in isolation for 10 days before undertaking two RT-PCR tests 24 hours apart.
“During the 10-days isolation, the individual will be tested on Day 9 and Day 10. Two consecutive negative RT-PCR test results taken 24 hours apart, full resolution of symptoms, no fresh symptoms for more than 24 hours and no use of medications for more than 24 hours are mandatory for re-entry into the Bio-Secure Environment,” states the BCCI SOP.
RCB have started the season with consecutive wins, defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad so far. They will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in Chennai before flying to Mumbai for their next leg of the season where they will play two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule