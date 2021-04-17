Daniel Sams Joins RCB Bio-Bubble After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced their allrounder Daniel Sams has joined the team bio-bubble on Saturday after twice testing negative for the coronavirus. Sams was tested positive for the deadly virus in the lead up to IPL 2021 following which he was kept in isolation at a medical facility.

“Daniel Sams is out of quarantine and has joined the RCB bio-bubble today with two consecutive negative reports for COVID-19. RCB medical team was in constant touch with Sams and has declared him fit to join the team after adhering to all the BCCI protocols,” RCB said via a statement on their official Twitter handle.

Sams was traded by Delhi Capitals to RCB ahead of the IPL auction this year. The Australian first tested negative after arrival in Chennai for the season but his second report found his being infected with the virus.

The 28-year-old is the second RCB star to have recovered from COVID-19. Before him, top-order batsman Devdutt Padikkal was tested positive.

As per BCCI protocols, an individual who has been infected with the virus, shall remain in isolation for 10 days before undertaking two RT-PCR tests 24 hours apart.

“During the 10-days isolation, the individual will be tested on Day 9 and Day 10. Two consecutive negative RT-PCR test results taken 24 hours apart, full resolution of symptoms, no fresh symptoms for more than 24 hours and no use of medications for more than 24 hours are mandatory for re-entry into the Bio-Secure Environment,” states the BCCI SOP.

RCB have started the season with consecutive wins, defeating defending champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad so far. They will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in Chennai before flying to Mumbai for their next leg of the season where they will play two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

