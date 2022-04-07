Daniel Sams Joins Unwanted List: Top 5 Most Expensive Overs in the History of IPL

The T20 cricket has been a bit harsh on the bowlers with the batters getting licenses from the team management to play shots from the first ball itself. The evolution of T20 cricket has led to the introduction of some outrageous shots which have become a nightmare for the bowlers. The bowlers suffered some serious hammering from the batters in the shortest format and the Indian Premier League being the top franchise tournament in the world has witnessed some world-class bowlers getting hit for plenty. On Wednesday night, Pat Cummins added Daniels Sams name to the list by smashing him all around the park during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians clash.

We take a look at the five most expensive overs in IPL history.

37 - P Parameshwaran vs RCB 2011

During 2011 season, P Parameshwaran suffered wrath of Chris Gayle’s brutal power-hitting in a match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala. Gayle started the over with a back-to-back sixes and unfortunately for Parameshwaran, the second ball was a no-ball. The southpaw then hammered the next deliveries for boundaries and then followed it by two monstrous sixes again. On the final ball, the Universe Boss smashed the Kochi bowler for a boundary to register his name in an unwanted record book.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

37 - Harshal Patel vs CSK 2021

Harshal Patel had a dream run in IPL 2021. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the mega event with 17 wickets under his belt from seven games. He also picked a five-wicket haul during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s tournament opener against Mumbai Indians (MI).

35 - Daniel Sams vs KKR 2022

On Wednesday night, Pat Cummins played probably the innings of his life as he hit the joint-faster fifty in IPL history -14 balls. But at his expense, his countryman Daniel Sams’ name got registered in the unwanted record book. Cummins punished Sams all around the park as he started the over by smashing him straight down the ground followed by a boundary at square. After that, the Aussie Test captain didn’t stop at anything and smashed back-to-back sixes. On the fifth ball Cummins was caught at the long-off but unfortunately for Sams it was a no-ball and the batter stole two runs. On the free-hit delivery, he smashed a boundary and then finished off the over and match in style with a maximum.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Pat Cummins Smashes Joint-Fastest Fifty as KKR Hand MI Their 3rd Loss

33 - Ravi Bopara vs KKR 2010

He gave away 33 runs playing for Kings XI Punjab in 2010 against Chris Gayle who was playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. The destruction was so severe that poor Bopara lost his composure and bowled wides. He ended the 8-ball over with great pain.

33 - Parwinder Awana vs CSK 2014

Playing for Kings XI Punjab, he gave away 33 runs against Chennai Super Kings. This time the destroyer was Suresh Raina who smashed those runs wearing that famous yellow jersey.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here