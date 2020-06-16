Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Danielle Wyatt Reveals How She First Met Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar

England cricketer Danielle Wyatt recently spoke on how she and Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun became close friends.

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
Danielle Wyatt Reveals How She First Met Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar

England cricketer Danielle Wyatt recently spoke about how she and Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun became close friends.

The two have been photographed together numerous times and have been known to share banter across social media.

"So, I first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord's Cricket Ground. Maybe 2009 or 2010 when I was with MCC young cricketers and they were training in the nets. Literally I went to the nets and said hello and introduced myself saying I am Danni etc," Wyatt told cricket.com.

"Arjun would have been 10 years old back then, he was so small. There is a photo somewhere on Google. I bowled to him that day, he was very good.

"Since then whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl the new ball to me. But he is getting very quick now.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Rates This Indian Batsman Over Chris Gayle and de Villiers

"He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off so I don’t like him bowling to me anymore. He is getting too dangerous to face!

"They are a lovely family. Arjun’s mom is also lovely. Recently, I bumped into Sachin in Australia during the World Cup. It is nice to see them whenever I see them."

Wyatt also spoke about her social media back and forths with India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, saying that the two have never actually met each other but she finds his social media antics funny.

"I have never met Chahal. We follow each other on Instagram and have some good friendly banter towards each other. He is a fantastic bowler and he is absolutely funny on social media too."

Arjun Tendulkarcricketcricket newsDanielle Wyattsachin tendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more