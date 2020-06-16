England cricketer Danielle Wyatt recently spoke about how she and Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun became close friends.
The two have been photographed together numerous times and have been known to share banter across social media.
"So, I first met Sachin and Arjun at Lord's Cricket Ground. Maybe 2009 or 2010 when I was with MCC young cricketers and they were training in the nets. Literally I went to the nets and said hello and introduced myself saying I am Danni etc," Wyatt told cricket.com.
"Arjun would have been 10 years old back then, he was so small. There is a photo somewhere on Google. I bowled to him that day, he was very good.
"Since then whenever I bump into Sachin or Arjun or whenever they come to Lord’s to train, I go to the nets and ask him (Arjun) to bowl the new ball to me. But he is getting very quick now.
Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Rates This Indian Batsman Over Chris Gayle and de Villiers
"He always says I will bounce you and knock your head off so I don’t like him bowling to me anymore. He is getting too dangerous to face!
"They are a lovely family. Arjun’s mom is also lovely. Recently, I bumped into Sachin in Australia during the World Cup. It is nice to see them whenever I see them."
Wyatt also spoke about her social media back and forths with India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, saying that the two have never actually met each other but she finds his social media antics funny.
"I have never met Chahal. We follow each other on Instagram and have some good friendly banter towards each other. He is a fantastic bowler and he is absolutely funny on social media too."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Danielle Wyatt Reveals How She First Met Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar
England cricketer Danielle Wyatt recently spoke on how she and Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun became close friends.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings