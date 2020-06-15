Danish Kaneria Knocks PCB's Door, Seeks Permission to Play Domestic Cricket

Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria on Suunday revealed that he has appealed to the PCB, seeking their permission to play domestic cricket.
He was found guilty of spot-fixing during his Essex days and was banned by the PCB.
The leggie, through the help of his legal team has requested the board to write to ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) Chairman to let him play in the domestic tournaments.
In the letter addressed to PCB's Ehsan Mani, his lawyers wrote, “suffered unimaginable and incomprehensible hardships, both professionally and personally” and “his sole source of income has vastly been affected”.
“PCB has the authority to write to the Chairman ACU thereof making a request at the behest of our client to grant him permission to play and participate in domestic cricket, or any related activity thereof,” the letter read.
It further stated that Kaneria has “shown his willingness to undergo any and all educational, rehabilitative, or any other related programs.”
“In light of the above submissions, you are hereby requested to exercise the power given to you under the Code and address the Chairman ACU to grant our Client permission to participate in domestic cricket or activities related thereof as our Client is willing to undergo any and all programs as the same are willing and cooperate to the best of his abilities,” the letter concluded.
Earlier he had claimed, Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria might be currently serving a life ban for his involvement in fixing, but he has once again taken the attack to the Pakistan Cricket Board saying that he wasnt supported enough by the PCB.
