Danish Kaneria Slams Shaheen Afridi Over Heated Exchange With Sarfaraz Ahmed in PSL 6

During the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6, Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi got into a verbal spat with former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on June 16. The incident took place in the 19th over of the Gladiators’ innings when Afridi bowled a bouncer and it hit Sarfaraz on the helmet. The ball went to the third man, while batsmen took a single. On reaching the non-striker end, Sarfaraz had something to say to Afridi, which was not well received by the young pacer. In fact, in an aggressive reaction, Afridi walked towards Sarfaraz for a face-off.

Luckily with an interruption from umpires, Qalandars’ Mohammad Hafeez, and captain Sohail Akhtar, the situation was cooled down. Now taking a dig at Afridi, former cricketer Danish Kaneria questioned the Pakistani left-arm quick’s on-field antics.

Kaneria launched a scathing attack on the pacer in one of the recent videos on his YouTube channel. Drawing a comparison of Afridi’s bowling average under former captain Sarfaraz and current captain Babar Azam, he criticized the pacer’s performance. Kaneria said that under Sarfaraz, Afridi had a bowling average of 19 but now it has gone up to 30. He further said that the youngster has dismissed very few batters from the top 5.

The former cricketer also highlighted that it was Sarfaraz who motivated the young pacer when he was at the helm. Kaneria asked that where was Afridi’s aggression when Williamson scored a 200. He said that it is bad to see when a youngster misbehaves with a senior player and an ex-captain. Just because Sarfaraz’s stature is not the same in Pakistan cricket now, it doesn’t mean Shaheen Afridi can have a go at a senior, the former spinner added.

It was under Sarfaraz’s captaincy when Pakistan lifted the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017 and had a surprise victory over Team India. Left-arm quick Afridi made his World Cup debut under Sarfaraz’s captaincy in 2019.

