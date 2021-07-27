Danish Kaneria Slams Sri Lankan Coach Mickey Arthur After SL’s Dismal Performance Against India

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria on Monday criticized Sri Lanka’s head coach Mickey Arthur following his side’s dismal performance against India in the T20I tournament opener on Sunday. After losing the three-match ODI series 2-1 to India, Sri Lanka had a forgettable start in the T20I series as well. And, following Sri Lanka’s below-par performance in the first T20I of three-match series, where they failed to chase down the modest total of 165 runs to win, the Sri Lankan boss has once again came into the media scrutiny.

Kaneria is the latest to question Arthur’s coaching tactics. Arthur’s previous stint with the Pakistan cricket team was also not a successful one. However, this time around, he has grabbed everyone’s attention for a completely different reason. Arthur had come under heavy criticism for his animated behaviour during the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, which the visitors won by coming from behind.

Prior to the start of the T20I series, Arthur had also advised the Sri Lankan players to stay away from social media to focus on the games. With his advice, Arthur was also trying to save his squad from reading their brutal criticism on social media.

However, Kaneria is not pleased with Arthur’s offbeat advice and wants the South African born to focus on his coaching style. He even added that this is the ‘age of social media’, before stressing that players are going to visit different social networking platforms as they are living in a bio-bubble environment.

Kaneria also suggested Arthur to revisit his plans to get the best out of his squad before questioning his achievements as a coach.“You need to groom this young team and not get angry at them after a loss. Stop giving them vague suggestions. Whichever team he has coached, its performance has declined,” Kaneria stated

