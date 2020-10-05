Danny Briggs Joins Warwickshire From Sussex on a Three-year Deal

The 29-year-old has so far taken 568 wickets across all formats in an 11-year career, which has seen him win two T20 Blast titles and a One-Day Cup with Hampshire. He has also represented England in seven T20Is and one ODI till date.

English county cricket club Warwickshire has signed slow left-arm orthodox bowler Danny Briggs. He joins them on a three-year contract from Sussex.

"For several years, Danny has been widely recognised as one of the leading spinners in the county game and he is an excellent addition to our squad," Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace told the club website.

"I am really excited by the move. Listening to Paul Farbrace, I was attracted by the ambition he has for the club and what they could do and where they are at the moment. That ambition fits in with my own in terms of playing all forms of cricket and contributing as much as possible," Briggs said in an official statement.