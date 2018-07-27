Danushka Gunathilaka Handed Six-Match Suspension for Misconduct

Loading...
SLC announced that the 27-year-old’s ban is a result of two code violations – three from the current breach and three from a previous sentence which he was been serving since October 2017. Along with the suspension, the southpaw’s match-fee for the second Test against South Africa will be rescinded.
Gunathilaka’s offence is related to an ongoing criminal investigation into a sexual assault which took place in the team hotel during the second Test in Colombo. However, the Sri Lankan Police have clarified that the player is not a suspect in the investigation. A friend of Gunathilaka has been arrested as a suspect.
This is not the first time that the batsman has found himself in trouble with the cricket board. Last year, he was suspended for turning up for a match without his gear and having a laidback approach in training.
As per the suspension, Gunathilaka is set to miss the five-match ODI series and lone T20I against South Africa.
Also Watch
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
First Published: July 27, 2018, 3:06 PM IST