Danushka Gunathilaka Handed Six-Match Suspension for Misconduct

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 27, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
Danushka Gunathilaka (Getty Images)

Sri Lankan batsman Danushka Gunathilaka has been handed a six-match suspension by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for breaching the Player Code of Conduct and Contractual Obligations of the board.

SLC announced that the 27-year-old’s ban is a result of two code violations – three from the current breach and three from a previous sentence which he was been serving since October 2017. Along with the suspension, the southpaw’s match-fee for the second Test against South Africa will be rescinded.

Gunathilaka’s offence is related to an ongoing criminal investigation into a sexual assault which took place in the team hotel during the second Test in Colombo. However, the Sri Lankan Police have clarified that the player is not a suspect in the investigation. A friend of Gunathilaka has been arrested as a suspect.

This is not the first time that the batsman has found himself in trouble with the cricket board. Last year, he was suspended for turning up for a match without his gear and having a laidback approach in training.

As per the suspension, Gunathilaka is set to miss the five-match ODI series and lone T20I against South Africa.

colombo testDanushka GunathilakaPlayer Code of Conductsri lanka cricketSri Lanka vs South Africa
First Published: July 27, 2018, 3:06 PM IST
