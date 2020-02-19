Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Danushka Gunathilaka Ruled Out of West Indies ODI Series With Back Injury

All-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka will miss the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies due to injury, the cricket board said Wednesday.

AFP |February 19, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
The 28-year-old was excluded from the 15-member squad as a recurring back injury had worsened, a board official said.

He is replaced by Shehan Jayasuriya. The first ODI is on Saturday in Colombo, while the second takes place in Hambantota on February 26. The final will be held on March 1 in Kandy.

After the ODI series the sides will play two Twenty20 matches. The Sri Lanka squad for the ODI series:

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara.

Danushka GunathilakaDimuth KarunaratneShehan Jayasuriyasri lankasri lanka vs west indies 2020

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more