Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Tea

THE ASHES, 2019 2nd Test, Lord's, London, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

England *

201/6 (61.0)

England
v/s
Australia
Australia

MIN. 37.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 14 - 18 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

249 (83.2)

New Zealand
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

227/7 (80.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 22 runs
Live

TNPL, 2019 Final, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 15 August, 2019

1ST INN

Chepauk Super Gillies *

97/5 (17.1)

Chepauk Super Gillies
v/s
Dindigul Dragons
Dindigul Dragons

Toss won by Chepauk Super Gillies (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS SL

live
NZ NZ
SL SL

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 2: SCO VS OMA

live
SCO SCO
OMA OMA

Port of Spain

15 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st T20I: FIN VS ESP

upcoming
FIN FIN
ESP ESP

Port of Spain

17 Aug, 201914:30 IST

Dar Joins Bucknor as Most Capped Test Umpire

IANS |August 15, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
Dar Joins Bucknor as Most Capped Test Umpire

Aleem Dar on Thursday equalled Steve Bucknor's record of officiating in the highest number Test matches after taking the field for the 128th time during the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's.

"It's a great honour to equal the number of Test matches of my role model, umpire Steve Bucknor," Dar, 51, was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council in a tweet.

Dar made his Test debut in a match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka in October 2003. He has since then taken charge of 376 matches across all formats.

Besides Dar and Bucknor, South Africa's Rudi Koertzen is the only other umpire to have reached the three-figure mark in Tests, having stood in 108 Tests before calling it a day in 2010.

Aleem DarSteve Bucknortest cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 17 Aug, 2019

ESP v FIN
Port of Spain All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...