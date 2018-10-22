Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

D’Arcy Short Half-Century Sees Australia Beat UAE in One-off Twenty20

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 22, 2018, 6:46 PM IST
D’Arcy Short Half-Century Sees Australia Beat UAE in One-off Twenty20

(AFP)

Loading...
A half-century from D’Arcy Short saw Australia beat UAE by 7 wickets in a one-off T20I at Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Short scored 68 runs off 53 balls as Australia mopped up the required runs in 16.1 overs after they restricted the home side to just 117 in the first innings.

Skipper Rohan Mustafa decided to bat first after winning the toss. But the hosts failed to put up enough runs to trouble the opposition.

They had lost two wickets before the end of the second over and had only scored 70 runs after 15.3 overs. Only one batsman, Shaiman Anwar, went past the 40-run mark.

A late cameo from Mohammad Naveed took the score near the 120 mark but it was never going to be enough to trouble the Australians.

There was a bit of hope for the hosts when they dismissed Australian skipper Aaron Finch in the second over. However, Short stayed put even as both Chris Lynn (20) and Glenn Maxwell (18) failed to capitalize on their starts.

Eventually, Short finished the game alongside debutant Ben McDermott, who scored 10 runs in as many balls and was at hand to hit the winning runs.

Australia will now play 3 T20s against Pakistan starting October 24, before flying home to play three ODIs and a lone T20 against South Africa.

Related Story

Australia vs PakistanAustralia vs South AfricaAustralia vs UAEChris LynnD'Arcy ShortGlenn MaxwellMohammad NaveedRohan MustafaShaiman Anwar
First Published: October 22, 2018, 6:46 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...