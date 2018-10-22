D’Arcy Short Half-Century Sees Australia Beat UAE in One-off Twenty20

Loading...
Short scored 68 runs off 53 balls as Australia mopped up the required runs in 16.1 overs after they restricted the home side to just 117 in the first innings.
Skipper Rohan Mustafa decided to bat first after winning the toss. But the hosts failed to put up enough runs to trouble the opposition.
They had lost two wickets before the end of the second over and had only scored 70 runs after 15.3 overs. Only one batsman, Shaiman Anwar, went past the 40-run mark.
A late cameo from Mohammad Naveed took the score near the 120 mark but it was never going to be enough to trouble the Australians.
There was a bit of hope for the hosts when they dismissed Australian skipper Aaron Finch in the second over. However, Short stayed put even as both Chris Lynn (20) and Glenn Maxwell (18) failed to capitalize on their starts.
Eventually, Short finished the game alongside debutant Ben McDermott, who scored 10 runs in as many balls and was at hand to hit the winning runs.
Australia will now play 3 T20s against Pakistan starting October 24, before flying home to play three ODIs and a lone T20 against South Africa.
First Published: October 22, 2018, 6:46 PM IST