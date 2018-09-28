D'Arcy Short Slams Third Highest List A Score With 148-Ball 257

Loading...
Short smashed 15 fours and a record 23 sixes in his knock that took Western Australia to 387 all out in 47 overs against Queensland. It was even more incredible considering the next best score in the innings was 27 by Marcus Stoinis. Only Rohit sharma (264 for India against Sri Lanka in 2014) and Alistair Brown (268 for Surrey against Glamorgan in 2002) have higher scores in a List A innings.
During his knock, Short also went past Ben Dunk's 229 for the highest score by an Australian. The 23 sixes he hit was also a List A record, with the previous highest being 17.
That's 250! Unbelievable batting from D'Arcy Short!
Queensland had opted to field and had Western Australia in early trouble at 23 for 2. Short, batting at No. 3, began on a relatively sedate note even as wickets fell regularly at the other end. He reached his 100 off 83 balls and then went berserk, racing to his double-century off just 128 balls. He reached the landmark with three consecutive sixes.
He finally fell in the 46th over, stumped by Jimmy Peirson off left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.
