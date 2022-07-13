'Darkest Hour is Just Before The Dawn': Wasim Jaffer Backs Virat Kohli To Return To Form

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer has backed out-of-form Virat Kohli to return to his best with a motivating post on Instagram. Kohli is going through a lean patch with the bat as his last international century came way back in 2019. While he also lost his place in ICC top 10 rankings in Tests and T20Is. His poor performances in recent times have put him under the scanner as several former cricketers have raised questions about his place in the shortest format.

In the T20I series against England, Kohli tried to embrace the new fearless batting approach but failed and was dismissed on 1 and 11 in the two matches he played. However, he missed the first ODI against England due to a groin injury.

Jaffer posted a photo of Virat Kohli on Instagram and wrote, “The darkest hour is just before the dawn. He will be back.”

As reported by news agency ANI, Virat is yet to recover from the groin injury and is unlikely for the second ODI on Thursday against England.

“Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has a right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them,” BCCI wrote on Twitter ahead of the first ODI.



Following the 10-wicket win, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah spoke about Kohli’s health. During the post-match conference, informed the former said he is unaware of the status of the ace batter’s injury but hoping Kohli’s return to the side soon.

“I don’t know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game (3rd T20I). Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don’t know the status of his injury,” Bumrah said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the T20I series, Jaffer said that he don’t think that Kohli is a certainty in India’s T20 squad

“Kohli plays, there’s no doubt about it but his form will be taken into consideration. His IPL strike rate hasn’t been great. He’s not been in the best of forms. Deepak Hooda can give you an option with bowling so that will be taken into consideration but not straightaway. I’d say Kohli will get an opportunity to play a few matches and then probably selectors will take a call but I don’t think he’ll be a certainty because so many young players have done so well. In the last T20 World Cup, the strike rate, that approach, was questioned and I think we need to keep looking at the future,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

