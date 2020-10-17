- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriMatch Ended148/5(20.0) RR 7.4
Darren Bravo In, Shai Hope Out of West Indies Test Squad for New Zealand Series
Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul are back in the West Indies Test squad for a two-match series in New Zealand but Shai Hope has been dropped.
- Associated Press
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
ST. JOHN’S, Antigua: Left-handed batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul are back in the West Indies Test squad for a two-match series in New Zealand but Shai Hope has been dropped.
Bravo's highest test score of 218 came in Dunedin, New Zealand in 2013.
Hope, a veteran of 34 tests, has had a poor recent run in test cricket. He’s averaged 19.48 since December 2017 and just 14.45 since February 2019, lowering his career test average to 26.27.
A group of six reserves will also travel to New Zealand to help prepare the test squad during a quarantine period and training camp as well as cover for injuries.
Wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher was in the Twenty20 squad for the first time since 2018 for a three-game series in New Zealand next month preceding the tests.
All-rounder Kyle Mayers has also been included for the first time after starring in the recent Caribbean Premier League.
All-rounder Andre Russell and top-order batsmen Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis opted not to tour because of travel concerns and quarantines related to the pandemic.
The T20 series is set to start on Nov. 27 in Auckland, followed by games in Mount Maunganui on Nov. 29 and 30. The tests are scheduled for Dec. 3-7 at Seddon Park in Hamilton and from Dec. 11-15 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
West Indies:
Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach. Reserves: Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales.
T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking